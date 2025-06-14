Bengaluru: Newly asphalted road dug up in Mahalakshmi Layout  

<p>Bengaluru: Barely weeks after being tarred, 1st Main Road in Bovipalya, Mahalakshmi Layout, has been dug up again to upgrade the drainage system.</p>.<p>This has cut off connectivity between the main road and adjoining cross roads. The untimely, unplanned work has inconvenienced residents, forcing many to take time-consuming alternative routes.</p>.<p>Vaibhav S, a daily commuter, said, "We now have to take alternative routes just to get around. This is incredibly time-consuming and disrupts our daily schedules."</p>.Citizens to govt: Rethink tunnel roads, prioritise public transport in Bengaluru.<p>The excavation has also caused dust pollution, leaving residents worried about health risks. With the monsoon approaching, safety concerns have grown.</p>.<p>Jyothi C, a resident, said, "The dust is causing immense problems for us. It's affecting our health."</p>.<p>A shopkeeper voiced a long-standing grievance. "This is a common problem here in Bengaluru. New roads get dug up soon after they have been tarred," he complained.</p>