Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Newly asphalted road dug up in Mahalakshmi Layout  

This has cut off connectivity between the main road and adjoining cross roads. The untimely, unplanned work has inconvenienced residents, forcing many to take time-consuming alternative routes.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 22:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 22:00 IST
India NewsBenagluruRoads

Follow us on :

Follow Us