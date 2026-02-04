Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: North corporation begins mapping of draft voter rolls

The exercise is being carried out at seven assembly constituencies: KR Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar and CV Raman Nagar.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 21:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us