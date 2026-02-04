<p>Bengaluru: As a preliminary step for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> North City Corporation has started mapping the 2025 draft voter list with the 2002 electoral roll.</p>.Mamata Banerjee takes TMC’s fight over SIR to Delhi, storms out of EC meeting.<p>The exercise is being carried out at seven assembly constituencies: KR Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar and CV Raman Nagar.</p>.<p>In this regard, Pommala Sunil Kumar, Additional District Election Officer and Commissioner of Bengaluru North City Corporation, appealed to the voters of Bengaluru North to use this process and get their names mapped in the Voter List 2025, identified by the serial number of the 2002 Voter List.</p>