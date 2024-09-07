Bengaluru Ola auto driver who slapped woman for 'fuel loss' gets 4 days in jail; could end up paying Rs 30K as legal fees

Moreover, his driving license and permit may also be suspended as the transport department has also taken note of the incident, the report said.

The incident was recorded by the woman on her phone. The video showing the auto driver slapping and abusing the woman went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

The video of the incident was also shared by the woman on social media. "Yesterday in Bangalore (Bengaluru), my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she cancelled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuse,", the woman said.

"The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and making derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences," she added. She said things escalated when he tried to snatch her phone.