Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

No filters, no AI prompts, just watercolours: Artist paints Bengaluru's iconic buildings

He aims to paint 100 historical buildings of the city under his "India on My Easel" series. Next, he wants to paint the regular people who occupy these spaces.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 23:06 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us