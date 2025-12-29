<p>Bengaluru: With 88 lakh units sold in 2025, the most ordered item in Bengaluru was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandini-desi-milk">Nandini milk</a>, followed by tomatoes (78 lakh units) and Bingo chips (21 lakh units). </p><p>From everyday essentials to unexpected combinations, quick commerce platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zepto">Zepto</a>’s latest trends data offers a snapshot of how the country shopped over the year. </p><p>Bengaluru witnessed a surge in last-minute tech needs as 69,177 Type-C charging cables were ordered on the platform. Both coffee and melatonin gummies were ordered together 5,279 times in Bengaluru.</p>.Karnataka Milk Federation makes Nandini global, launches products in US at World Kannada Summit.<p>During 2025, the Zepto app was opened 3,46,41,64,197 times, the quick commerce platform said on Monday. Delivery partners collectively travelled 24,52,95,068 kilometres, and the fastest delivery recorded during the year was completed in 48 seconds.</p><p>Zepto also highlighted that Yasin from Mumbai placed an order worth Rs 1,89,900, and with 5,894 deliveries, Rajkumar L emerged as a true Zepto legend, averaging 16 orders a day. Priyanshu from Gurugram tipped Rs 54,000 in 2025.</p><p>In Mumbai, 90 lakh units of Amul milk were ordered, followed by onion (51L units), and Bisleri water (17L units). Face masks continued to be a key essential, with 1,31,764 units ordered in Delhi NCR. </p>.India's quick commerce company Zepto files for $1.22 billion IPO.<p>North Delhi showed a preference for guavas with 4,41,821 units ordered, while South Delhi leaned towards avocados with 3,18,552 units. Eno and Schezwan chutney were ordered together 3,759 times.</p><p>In Hyderabad, morning tea was incomplete without 65,105 kgs of Osmania biscuits, and sugar-free products and sweets were ordered together 682 times.</p>