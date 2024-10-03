Bengaluru: Part of ORR service road caves in near Marathahalli; none hurt

<p>Bengaluru: A small portion of the service road on the Outer Ring road in Karthik Nagar, near Marathahalli in east Bengaluru, caved in on Thursday morning. </p><p>Traffic police have rerouted vehicles onto the main carriageway. According to police sources, this was likely due to the heavy rain witnessed on Wednesday night and the ongoing metro pillar construction.</p>.Bengaluru Footpath 10k Run: Citizens jog along CBD, identify obstacles.<p>“The road caved in near the metro work at Karthik Nagar. Traffic policemen posted there noticed it and informed metro officials. Restoration is ongoing,” M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Nobody was injured; a small hole not more than a 1-foot diameter formed on top of the asphalt road surface, with cracks going in both directions. The region has been cordoned off with plastic cones and Namma Metro engineers are on-site to fix the caved-in portion.</p>