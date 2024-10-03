Home
Bengaluru: Part of ORR service road caves in near Marathahalli; none hurt

According to police sources, this was likely due to the heavy rain witnessed on Wednesday night and the ongoing metro pillar construction.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 08:25 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 08:25 IST
