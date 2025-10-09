<p>Bengaluru: In a major operation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested two people who had ordered drugs from Thailand and Germany and received them at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet by labelling them as ‘pet food’.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the arrested Nizar Mohammed (37), from Malappuram and Rasheed M (46) from Kannur in Kerala, had ordered hydroponic ganja weighing 3 kg from Thailand and Germany by using fake names — Khachibbi Jeezs and Khidoinoise Jeez — and were making payments in cryptocurrency.</p>.<p>The street value of the drugs was around Rs 3.81 crore, the police said.</p>.<p>The police arrested Rasheed in Bengaluru when he had come to collect the parcel. Acting on specific inputs, the investigators on October 6 had engaged sweeper canines to sniff out the drugs.</p>.Suspected drug peddlers arrested with 'World is Yours' tablets in Manipur.<p>The receiver address was Nagadevanahalli village in Chikkaballapur.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the suspects had mentioned a contact number and scratched it off, leading the police to their first major clue. They then traced Nizar and arrested him in Kerala.</p>.<p>“The suspect in Kerala was using real-time tracking to keep track of the movements of the parcel,” a CCB investigator told DH.</p>.<p>“Also, the lack of physical screening and the use of automated screening helped the narcotic consignment pass the checks.”</p>.<p>The sniffer dogs also managed to identify other parcels containing 4 kg of hydro ganja worth around Rs 4 crore. It is being separately investigated.</p>.<p>Two foreigners among four others arrested</p>.<p>Besides the two busts, six people, including two foreigners, were arrested and drugs worth Rs 23.84 crore were recovered over the past few weeks.</p>.<p>In one case, the Kothanur police arrested Sudanese citizens Zargoun Salaheldin Aburai Elhassan and Marwa Esam Osman Widaa, both 32, for possessing banned MDMA crystals weighing 4.815 kg worth whopping Rs 12.03 crore. A separate case has been registered.</p>.<p>According to data shared by the Bengaluru police on Wednesday, since January this year, 35 foreigners and 1,013 Indians were arrested by the Bengaluru police in drug cases. A whopping 1,486.55 kg of narcotics were recovered during the period, the data showed.</p>