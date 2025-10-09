<p>Mangaluru: SIT chief Pronab Mohanty visited the team at the Beltangady office on Wednesday and held a review meeting regarding the ongoing investigation.</p><p>During his visit, he directed the officials on the future course of action to be undertaken and examined the progress made so far in the case.</p><p>Sources in SIT told DH that Mohanty held meetings with officers to assess the latest developments and challenges faced during the probe. The discussions reportedly centred around streamlining the investigation, analysing evidence gathered so far, and identifying fresh leads that have emerged from recent interrogations.</p>.'Govt will decide on replacing Mohanty in SIT probing Dharmasthala case': Parameshwara .<p>The sources said that Mohanty also cleared a few pending administrative approvals, including the signing of bills and official documents necessary for the continuation of the investigation and operational work.<br>The SIT, meanwhile, continues to question several individuals believed to be directly or indirectly connected to the case. This includes ambulance drivers, as well as those who are suspected to have financially supported the complainant witness. </p><p>The investigation team is said to be examining every financial and logistical link to establish a clearer chain of involvement and discover the network behind the case. </p>