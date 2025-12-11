Bengaluru police bust two drug networks; narcotics worth over Rs 5 crore seized

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police have busted two major narcotics networks, seizing drugs valued at more than Rs 5 crore.</p>.<p>In the first case, CCB officers seized 1 kg of MDMA worth Rs 2.2 crore and high-grade hydro ganja valued at Rs 2 crore within the Ashoknagar police station limits. Three accused — two foreign nationals and one Indian — have been arrested.</p>.Mangaluru to organise drug awareness campaign featuring 102 programmes on December 27.<p>In a separate case, north division police seized around 1 kg of hydro ganja and 50 grams of MDMA, collectively valued at Rs 50 lakh. A gang of three has been arrested, and one vehicle has been seized.</p>.<p>Police said they have identified additional links in both networks and that further investigations are underway.</p>