Bengaluru police to enforce strict checks ahead of New Year Eve

<p>Bengaluru: Following the Goa pub tragedy and ahead of New Year's Eve, the Bengaluru city police will enforce strict checks and joint inspections across pubs, bars and major commercial establishments, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>After a high-level coordination meeting, Singh said the city police held an inter-departmental review with the fire and emergency services, excise department, GBA, BMTC, BMRCL, pollution control board, Bescom, and health department to streamline safety and crowd management.</p>.<p>"With regard to the Goa incident, we have asked the fire, excise and police departments and Bescom to conduct joint inspections of all pubs and bars. They must ensure that establishments comply with fire safety norms. Wherever norms are not met, notices will be issued and violations must be rectified before the New Year," Singh said.</p>.<p>He emphasised that law and order would be the top priority, especially as the number of revellers has been increasing.</p>.<p>"The scale could be bigger this time. We are going to enforce the rules in a strict manner so that no untoward incident happens," he said.</p>.<p>To manage the anticipated surge in crowds, police have asked the transport department to strengthen public transport options, such as running more buses late into the night. Metro timings and frequency are likely to be extended. BMTC buses, cabs and autorickshaws will be mobilised to ease public movement. The health department will deploy ambulances and medical kiosks at key locations.</p>.<p>A day earlier, Singh chaired a meeting with all DCPs, who presented plans for their respective divisions. More review meetings are planned at zonal levels. Traffic restrictions and entry and exit points to major commercial areas are being reviewed and finalised.</p>.<p>The police are also engaging with stakeholders at the DCP level. Meetings are underway with pub and hotel owners, performers' associations, bouncers and autorickshaw and cab unions.</p>.<p>"We have sufficient staff strength in all wings — law and order, traffic, and crime. Deployment will be done across the city," the top cop said, adding that he and senior officers will personally visit key locations in the days leading up to the celebrations.</p>