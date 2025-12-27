<p>Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings before tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, setting England a target of 175 runs for victory.</p><p>Australia lost their last four wickets for 34 runs after resuming on 98 for six after lunch on a glorious afternoon.</p>.Nepotism that existed in sports before 2014 has ended; now poor can rise to top levels: PM Modi.<p>Brydon Carse led England's bowling with 4-34, while skipper Ben Stokes took 3-24.</p><p>Fast bowler Gus Atkinson came off injured with a left hamstring strain in a major blow for England's hopes of winning a first test in Australia in 15 years. Atkinson had removed nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for six in the sixth over of the morning.</p><p>Carse and Josh Tongue, who took 5-45 in the first innings, grabbed two wickets apiece in the morning session as Australia collapsed in a 4-27 burst.</p><p>Carse captured the key wicket of Travis Head, bowling the opener for 46, before having wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught in the slips for four.</p><p>Tongue had number three Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for eight and number five Usman Khawaja caught for a duck with a miscued pull-shot to fine leg.</p><p>Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.</p>