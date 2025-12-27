Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory in Ashes test cricket

Brydon ​Carse led England's bowling with 4-34, while skipper Ben Stokes took 3-24.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 03:58 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketEngland

Follow us on :

Follow Us