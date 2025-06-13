Bengaluru rains: Peenya flyover closed temporarily due to waterlogging

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) temporarily closed the Peenya flyover for all vehicles in the early hours of Thursday to clear waterlogging points and unblock drain openings.</p>.<p>Traffic was rerouted to the service road below between 1 am and 4 am. The city-bound lane on the flyover was also closed.</p>.Bengaluru: Rain returns, so do waterlogged roads, traffic jams .<p>Every Wednesday, the traffic police closes the flyover for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) to enable grouting work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This arrangement is likely to continue for the next 10 months, said an officer from the Peenya traffic police station.</p>.<p>"While we normally restrict access to the flyover for HGVs on Wednesday nights, we closed it for all vehicles this time to clear waterlogging points, as drain openings had been blocked," said the officer.</p>.<p>The NHAI shifted the grouting work from Fridays to Wednesdays, citing lighter traffic in the middle of the week.</p>