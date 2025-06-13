Menu
Bengaluru rains: Peenya flyover closed temporarily due to waterlogging

Traffic was rerouted to the service road below between 1 am and 4 am. The city-bound lane on the flyover was also closed.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 22:05 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 22:05 IST
