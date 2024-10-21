Bengaluru rains: Waterlogging, slow- moving traffic, tree falls disrupt normal life as IMD issues orange alert

<p>Bengaluru: The city woke up to incessant rain and thunderstorms, prompting the India Meteorological Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">IMD</a>) to issue an orange alert for a moderate to heavy rainfall forecast on Monday.</p><p>Following this alert issued at 6.45 am, schools were directed to remain shut by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.</p><p>Heavy rains lashed many parts of the city, including Majestic, RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Kengeri.</p><p>According to the Meteorological Centre, IMD, Bengaluru City observatory recorded a total of 61.9 mm of rainfall as of 8.30 am, while the HAL airport observatory recorded 41.8 mm, compared to 5.30 am recordings of 17.7 mm and 10.8 mm respectively, indicating heavy rainfall in the wee hours of the day.</p>.Bengaluru schools to remain closed today as incessant rains lash city .<p>By 9 am, however, the sunlight came through as the skies started to clear up in many parts of the city, while the east and southeastern parts of Bengaluru continued to see a cloudy sky.</p><p>The usual roads and areas prone to waterlogging experienced flooding on Monday. This included Nagavara Junction, parts of Mysuru Road, Gunjur, Windsor Manor bridge, Millers Road underpass, parts of Sankey Road, Vaddarapalya Junction (airport road), Ganga Nagar, and Panathur underbridge.</p><p>Slow-moving traffic was reported in these areas, particularly towards the Hebbal junction and from Amruthahalli Main Road junction on Ballari Road, Trinity junction, Cantonment railway bridge, and Srinivagilu Main Road (Koramangala).</p><p>A few tree falls also hampered traffic movement, especially in the south. Homes in Murphy Town, Halasuru, were flooded.</p>