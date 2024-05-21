Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts multi-state raids

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out multi-state raids in connection with its probe in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, officials said.

Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast that caused extensive damage to the cafe in the IT city on March 1.

The raids were carried out based on the inputs about the links of some suspects with those involved in the crime, they said.

Kumaraswamy Layout and Banshankari in Bengaluru were among the places that were raided, the officials said.

"Multi-states raids were underway in different locations," a senior NIA official said.

The probe agency, that took over the case on March 3, had on April 12 arrested two key accused, including the mastermind Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, in the matter.