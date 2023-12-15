Bengaluru reports over 15,285 dog bite cases

Bengaluru: Over 15,285 instances of dog bites were reported in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), official records show. A majority of these cases occurred in the East and West zones, which cover nearly half of the city’s core areas. While the BBMP reports no significant increase or decrease in these numbers over the last four years, the data underscores the need for systematic vaccination of street dogs.