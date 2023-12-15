Bengaluru reports over 15,285 dog bite cases

Bengaluru: Over 15,285 instances of dog bites were reported in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), official records show. A majority of these cases occurred in the East and West zones, which cover nearly half of the city’s core areas. While the BBMP reports no significant increase or decrease in these numbers over the last four years, the data underscores the need for systematic vaccination of street dogs.
Up to September of this year, the East zone witnessed as many as 4,109 cases, and the West zone reported around 3,654 cases. The fewest instances were reported in Dasarahalli, with 659 cases, and in RR Nagar, with 871 cases.
Although these dog bite cases were reported to the BBMP by various hospitals, the actual number could be much higher, as many cases likely remain unreported. Last year, the BBMP received a total of 19,770 cases of dog bites and 2021-22 saw around 17,610 cases.