Bengaluru researcher wins Rs one crore scholarship to study healthy cognitive ageing in the US

Bengaluru: Inspired by her mother's stories of caring for her grandmother, who was thought to have Alzheimer's disease, 26-year-old Meenakshi Menon from Bengaluru has now won a full tuition waiver and a scholarship of over Rs 1 crore to study healthy cognitive ageing in the United States.
The Bengaluru-based researcher once wanted to pursue engineering but her affinity to her grandparents and subsequent projects on ageing solidified her drive to pursue psychology.
Speaking to DH, Meenakshi noted that her mother's experiences of caring for her grandmother (Meenakshi's great-grandmother) was "a core memory".
"Her stories were a drive for me to study Alzheimer's even though she wasn't formally diagnosed," she said.
Her decision to study ageing also had to do with seeing her own grandparents age. "I could see the difference between normal and pathological ageing, which made me want to study more because our population is ageing rapidly and there aren't as many resources to effectively care for them."
During the Covid-19 pandemic, her Master's thesis in Applied Psychology at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, explored how older couples were coping in the lockdown.
For the past year, at the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, she studied the risks and protective factors of Alzheimer's in ageing adults in an urban setting as part of the long-term Tata Longitudinal Study of Aging (TLSA).
Starting August 3, she will be pursuing her PhD at the Department of Psychology, Georgia State University in Atlanta, studying memory and cognitive functions and the effects of stereotype threat in ageing adults under her guide Dr Sarah Barber.
Funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), she will receive a scholarship of $26,000 a year for the entire duration of her PhD, and will be honoured with a Department Scholar Award, providing her an additional scholarship of $10,000 for the first two years.
The overall scholarship is approximately Rs 1,00,92,000.
In ten days, she will join a Nimhans researcher to represent India at the upcoming World Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia, USA.
Meenakshi wants to return to India after her PhD and post-doctoral research programs to work in the space of cognitive ageing because there is a "big gap" in research here.
Her family hails from Kozhikode, Kerala but has settled in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Her father Prakash Menon works with a pharmaceutical company and her mother Sreeja V K is a homemaker, while her brother Madhav is a dentist.
Published 17 July 2024, 16:46 IST