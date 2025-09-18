Bengaluru: Routine traffic check in Chamarajnagar exposes ganja smuggling; 1 arrested

<p>Bengaluru: A routine vehicle check by the traffic police uncovered a narcotics smuggling attempt, leading to one arrest and the seizure of 21.9 kg of ganja.</p>.<p>The arrested suspect was identified as Nayeem Ahmed from Chamarajnagar. His two associates managed to escape after abandoning their Maruti Suzuki Swift car, bearing the registration number KA19 ME5456.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, near Nayandahalli Junction, traffic police officials Raju and Mahesh noticed the suspects acting suspiciously. When they were stopped, two ran away while the driver was caught.</p>. UK-based ARM's new Bengaluru unit to design advanced 2 nm chips: Vaishnaw.<p>Inside the car, the police found two large gunny bags packed with sealed packets of ganja. The seizure also included Rs 2.8 lakh in cash, 88 grams of gold, five mobile phones and the car, which carried an ‘ARMY’ sticker on its rear glass.</p>.<p>"A case has been registered at the Girinagar police station. The driver is in our custody. Two others fled. Efforts are underway to trace them and establish the source and destination of the contraband,” said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).</p>