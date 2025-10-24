<p>Bengaluru: Marathahalli police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old sales executive for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage.</p>.<p>The victim, from Andhra Pradesh, filed a complaint against Mohammed Isaq under charges of criminal intimidation and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.</p>.<p>The HSR Layout police initially registered the FIR, which was later transferred to the Amruthahalli police as the offence comes under their jurisdiction.</p>.'Forced me to undress...': Cops arrest doctor for sexually harassing woman in Bengaluru.<p>The woman met Isaq, who works as a sales executive in a mall, on social media in October last year. They exchanged numbers, chatted, and met near a mall in Thanisandra on October 30. Isaq allegedly took her to a hotel to discuss marriage, where he had a physical relationship, promising to marry her soon.</p>.<p>The accused later claimed he needed time to convince his family, but began avoiding the victim.</p>.<p>She grew suspicious after noticing him chatting with other women and later discovered he got engaged to another woman.</p>.<p>When confronted on September 19, Isaq allegedly abused her verbally and threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to contact him.</p>