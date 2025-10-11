<p>Bengaluru: A gang of seven people were arrested by the Yelahanka police for posing as government officials and robbing a city-based professor of over Rs 1.50 crore, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>The arrested are Shankarappa, Rajendra Jain, Hemanth Jain, Srinivas Gowda, Jagan Mohan, Srinivas and Kiran Jain.</p><p>Investigations revealed that Shankarappa, who had worked as a driver previously with the victim, Giriraj Kumar, had planned the robbery after he became aware of the large quantity of cash.</p><p>The victim had a large amount following the completion of a real-estate transaction, officials said. Shankarappa then informed his associates, many of whom were in the real estate business.</p>.Delhi man loses phone while drunk, lies was robbed to escape wife's wrath.<p>On September 19, four of the suspects, wearing full formal clothing with blazers and posing as government officials from the “ government enforcement wing”, without clearly revealing which department, forcibly entered the victim’s house in Vinayaka Nagar and threatened him, his wife and his mother. Four others stayed outside the house, keeping watch.</p><p>The suspects searched the house and then fled with the documents and a suitcase containing cash. Kumar told the police that the suspects had fled with Rs 1.50 crore cash and 2.50 lakh worth of gold ornaments. Police launched the investigation and subsequently arrested the seven suspects. Another one is at large.</p><p>From the suspects, the police have recovered Rs 1.27 crore in cash. All seven suspects are currently in judicial custody.</p><p>“Investigations revealed that one of the suspects claimed to be a member of ‘International Human Rights Ambassador Organisation’ and ‘Anti-Crime And Corruption Bureau’. During subsequent raids at the premises of the suspect, the seals, documents, visiting cards and letters have been recovered. A separate case will be registered,” said Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru city police commissioner.</p>