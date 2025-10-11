Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Seven posing as government officials arrested for robbing professor of over Rs 1.50 crore

Investigations revealed that Shankarappa, who had worked as a driver previously with the victim, Giriraj Kumar, had planned the robbery after he became aware of the large quantity of cash.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 15:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 15:51 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimerobbing

Follow us on :

Follow Us