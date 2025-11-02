<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), Knowledge Partner Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Country Partner Germany, is hosting the inaugural edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit from November 4 to 6 at The Lalit Ashok.</p>.<p>The theme for this year is ‘Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy’ and focuses on expanding opportunities at scale, strengthening systems for quality and relevance, and building synergies among various stakeholders.</p>.<p>The summit will host over 3,000 attendees, including policymakers, corporate leaders, academic experts, and innovators; 100+ speakers, including ministers, global leaders, and academic pioneers; and 50+ exhibitors and partners.</p>