<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) will soon roll out a Road Information Management System (RIMS) to provide comprehensive details on roads within its jurisdiction.</p>.<p>The system is expected to place all road-related information in public domain.</p>.<p>BSCC Commissioner KN Ramesh, who conducted an inspection and coordination meeting on Wednesday, also directed officials to ensure that all applications for road-cutting and other related services are submitted through the newly developed 'MARCS' portal.</p>.<p>Addressing traffic congestion at Wipro Junction on Sarjapur Road, Ramesh said there was a need to provide a U-turn and relocate bus bays to ease traffic flow.</p>.<p>Regarding congestion at Kaikondrahalli Junction, it was discussed to remove the compound wall near Elements Apartment to allow the movement of small vehicles and to construct a bus bay in the vacant space, the BSCC said in a statement.</p>.<p>Ramesh further instructed officials to improve coordination among various departments in managing infrastructure projects and traffic issues.</p>.<p>BWSSB officials were directed to complete pipeline works near Fortis Hospital at the earliest.</p>.<p>During the inspection, traffic police also flagged waterlogging near Iblur and Agara lakes, and the need to desilt the drain near Silk Board Junction. The commissioner directed corporation officials to address the concerns raised by the traffic police.</p>