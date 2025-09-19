Bengaluru: State cabinet okays Rs 58 Cr white-topping for Gandhinagar roads

<p>Bengaluru: The state cabinet on Thursday approved white-topping of roads in the Gandhinagar assembly constituencies at Rs 58.44 crore, 18% higher than the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s estimate.</p>.<p>Normally, bids exceeding estimates are re-tendered, but the government has decided to proceed in this case.</p>.<p>The work has been awarded to NCC Ltd.</p>.<p>The project, originally pegged at Rs 46.33 crore, is part of the Rs 900-crore grant announced in 2023-24. While work has begun in most constituencies, tender delays held up projects in some segments.</p>.<p>The cabinet also cleared tenders for white-topping of roads in Hebbal at Rs 50.03 crore. The tendering process is underway.</p>