Bengaluru techie asked to 'draw Indian flag' during job interview; what she did next had netizens applauding

<p>In a recent incident, a Bengaluru techie posted on the social media site Reddit saying she walked out of a job interview when she was asked to 'draw the Indian flag and the Ashok Chakra' using the programming language CSS.</p><p>The techie in her post stated that she had expected more advanced questions related to her expertise from her interviewer.</p><p>She wrote, "I have total 10 years of experience in frontend technologies like angular, javascript, typescript, html, CSS etc. Generally at this experience level, people ask more of real-life scenarios based questions or coding skills to test logical thinking or some advance concepts." </p>.'Expert in Mia Khalifa': Former Google employee bags 29 interview calls with bizarre skills on CV.<p>The techie was extremely disappointed when she was asked to draw the Indian flag using CSS by the interviewer after being asked a bunch of "theoretical questions" on the programming language.</p><p>"I questioned the interviewer about why such tasks were being asked, to which she replied it was a way to test my knowledge," the techie wrote in her post. </p><p>"I drew it anyways. I find this question completely absurd. Then she asked me to make Ashoka chakra in that. I made it. Then she asked me to draw spikes inside the Ashok chakra. There I lost it," she added.</p><p>Upon sharing her entire experience, she posed a question to the Reddit community on whether the interviewers need to refine their approach to hiring experienced professionals, which gathered a lot of reactions, nearly all of them supportive of the woman's decision to walk out.</p>