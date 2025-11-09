<p>Bengaluru: A 47-year-old techie working with an MNC has lodged a complaint with the South-East CEN Police, alleging that a woman posing as a police officer extorted Rs 1.56 lakh from him inside a hotel room in Koramangala.</p><p>A senior police officer told DH that the victim, a resident of Seshadripuram, had checked into the hotel on November 3 for personal reasons. While staying there, he searched for spa services online and contacted a woman over the phone. The woman, who identified herself as Anshi Achari, agreed to visit his hotel room.</p><p>Upon arriving, Anshi, wearing a mask, asked him about the services he wanted. When he asked for a body massage, she soon made a call to her male associate, who introduced himself as a cybercrime sleuth. The man claimed that Anshi was also a police officer in plain clothes and that they were conducting a sting operation on him for soliciting illegal services.</p><p>Anshi then removed her mask, and the male accused threatened him that he would be booked under Section 386 of the IPC, which carries a punishment of up to six years’ imprisonment. They then demanded Rs 5 lakh to “settle” the matter. Fearing arrest, the techie agreed to pay Rs 3 lakh and transferred Rs 1.56 lakh immediately, citing his daily transaction limit. The accused left, asking him to pay the remaining amount the next day, the police said.</p>.'Digital Arrest' scam busted: Rs 58 crore laundered through 6,500 mule accounts, 7 arrested.<p>Realising later that he had been targeted by conmen, he immediately approached the police and filed a complaint. “We have identified the woman’s contact number, and it remains out of service now. We are further verifying CCTV footage to trace her movements, and efforts are on to nab the accused,” a senior police officer said.</p><p>Speaking to DH, the victim said, “They spoke in Hindi and English while threatening me and demanding money. After I transferred the amount, the woman recorded a video of me stating that I had taken her service and paid the fee. She also threatened to upload the video on social media if I reported the incident to the police.”</p>