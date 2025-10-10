<p>Bengaluru: An underage college student was locked up, forced to smoke a ganja cigarette, and then beaten, stripped and filmed when he refused.</p>.<p>The police said six of his friends, who carried out the assault, have been tracked down and arrested.</p>.<p>The incident occurred about six months ago, but came to light only after a video surfaced on social media.</p>.<p>The social media monitoring unit of the Govindarajanagar police station flagged the video, which showed the juvenile being brutally assaulted and harassed by his peers. Following this, the Station House Officer (SHO) registered a suo motu case and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>The victim was traced on October 5.</p>.Ganja worth Rs 10.45 lakh seized in Bengaluru; one arrested .<p>During inquiry, he told the police that the incident took place about five to six months ago when a group of boys locked him in a room, forced him to smoke a cigarette containing a banned substance, and assaulted him when he refused. The entire act was recorded on video.</p>.<p>The police identified the location of the assault — a room on the terrace of one of the suspect’s houses.</p>.<p>The six juveniles involved were later apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to the Government Observation Home in Madiwala for care and protection.</p>.<p>A note of caution </p>.<p>The police have urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and report any suspicious behaviour to local authorities.</p>.<p>"Timely information can help ensure appropriate treatment for addicted individuals, prevent their involvement in criminal activities, and assist police in identifying and taking strict legal action against drug peddlers," the police said in a statement.</p>