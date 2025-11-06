Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Centre has ‘pervasive’ control over Namma Metro: Karnataka HC

The court was hearing petitions filed by the Centre, BMRCL, and the BMRCL Employees’ Union. Justice Hegde said the Central Government Industrial Tribunal shall proceed to adjudicate the reference.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 20:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 20:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaNamma MetroKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us