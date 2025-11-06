<p>Bengaluru: A new study from the Department of Materials Engineering (MatE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed a method to turn plastic from fishing nets and automotive parts into material with renewable properties.</p>.<p>The plastic in these products is nylon 66. When exposed to changing weather conditions, it breaks down into microplastics that can enter the ocean and disrupt the health of coastal life.</p>.<p>The research team led by Professor Suryasarathi Bose collaborated with Chime Polymers Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based company that collected the fishing nets and converted them into plastic pellets. These were further converted into road dividers, boat hulls, and park benches by a startup, VoiLa 3D, co-founded by Bose.</p>.<p>“We tried chemical recycling, but it involves a lot of time and is not environment friendly. So, we adopted mechanical recycling,” Bose told DH.</p>.<p>The polymer is melted, and, during that process, melamine and a zinc-based catalyst are added to create an improved and upcycled version of the polymer. It is later 3D printed into any desired product. The final product can also be recycled.</p>.Five IITs, DU, IISc among top 100 institutes in Asia: QS Rankings.<p>The process of melting and upcycling takes less than two minutes and 3D printing takes time depending on the product.</p>.<p>"This can also be an employment opportunity for people living along the coastline. The process is simple, and the chemicals used are affordable,” explained Bose.</p>.<p>The UN Environment Programme says humans produce over 430 million tonnes of plastics annually, and material waste from fishing is one of the most dangerous forms, threatening the lives of countless marine creatures.</p>.<p>Improved recycling processes for polymers like PA-66 can give used plastic a new lease of life, while also incentivising waste collection, Bose added.</p>