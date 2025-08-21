Menu
Bengaluru: Thief found dead in police station washroom; probe ordered

The deceased, Ramesh, of Dundanahalli in Mandya, had been arrested along with his son Manju, 27, and Venkatesh, 36, of Mysuru for allegedly stealing from a temple in Bommanayakanahalli, Channapatna.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 21:38 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 21:38 IST
