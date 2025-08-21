<p>Bengaluru: A 59-year-old suspect was found dead inside the washroom of the MK Doddi police station in Bengaluru South district on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased, Ramesh, of Dundanahalli in Mandya, had been arrested along with his son Manju, 27, and Venkatesh, 36, of Mysuru for allegedly stealing from a temple in Bommanayakanahalli, Channapatna.</p>.<p>They were in three-day police custody and were due to be produced before the court on Wednesday.</p>.Man arrested for drug peddling; 48 stolen phones seized in Bengaluru.<p>At 6.45 pm, Ramesh, who the police said had previous cases, sought permission to use the washroom, but did not return. The police said that he was found hanging using his dhoti. He was rushed to hospital and declared dead.</p>.<p>His family alleged custodial killing. Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda visited the station. The CID has been asked to investigate.</p>