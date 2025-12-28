<p>Bengaluru: Police have arrested three teenagers, including a minor, for allegedly harassing a young woman — said to be a television actress — on Silk Board Road around midnight on Christmas.</p>.<p>The trio — Roshan, Ayaan, both 19, and the minor — allegedly followed the woman for nearly two kilometres on a motorcycle. They overtook her vehicle and rode in a rash and zig-zag manner to block her path. A fellow commuter filmed the incident on his phone and shared the video on X, tagging the police.</p>.<p>The SG Palya police took up the case after receiving a formal complaint. Following an investigation, they tracked down the trio. Police said the two adults have been remanded in judicial custody.</p>