Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Three teens held for harassing woman on Silk Board Road

They overtook her vehicle and rode in a rash and zig-zag manner to block her path.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 23:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 23:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us