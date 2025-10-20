<p>Bengaluru is set to get a ultra-modern and massive new international cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 80,000. The Karnataka Cabinet has given an 'in-principal' approval to the proposal of building a world-class sports complex near the city in the town of Anekal which is 40 kms drive from the capital city.</p>.<p>The stadium will be built on 75 acres at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension, Indlavadi village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the Housing Department has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and conduct a viability study.</p>.<p>Cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for this project which is expected to be cost around Rs 2,350 crore, approximately.</p>.<p>Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the new stadium will have a seating capacity of 80,000 and facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. Once completed, it will be among India’s largest sports complexes, aiming to host both national and international events.</p>.<p>The move comes as Bengaluru’s existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with a capacity of just 38,000, has faced criticism over safety and crowd management. International matches haven’t been held there since the June 4 stampede following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory.</p><p>The Commission, which investigated the tragedy, recommended relocating major events to safer venues.</p>.<p>This stadium in Anakele will be Karnataka’s third international cricket venue, after similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru. Together, these are part of the government’s plan to strengthen the state’s existing sports infrastructure and spread major events beyond the capital city of Bengaluru.</p><p>With an eye on safety, scale, and global standards, Karnataka’s newest sports complex could soon redefine the future of cricket in the state.</p>