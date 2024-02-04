Bengaluru to soon have a ‘No Food Waste’ vehicle

“The highest food wastage is reported in wedding halls and star hotels, which dump food regardless of the shelf life of the food product. For instance, items like gulab jamun and other sweets remain fresh and are edible for up to two to three days from the date of preparation. Idly, biryani and white rice are also durable for up to 12 hours,” he said, adding that safety measures must be taken while collecting surplus food, considering the possibility of risk at its usage. He said that BBHA has not officially collaborated with the Airport Authority of India yet and that the association will soon make decisions in this regard.