Bengaluru to witness overnight concert of music, dance

<p>A dusk-to-dawn classical music and dance concert will be held at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on the eve of Republic Day. Titled ‘Yamini 2026’, the event is an initiative of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY).</p>.<p>The concert will open with a jazz performance by Lars Møller. This will be followed by performances by Sikkil Gurucharan (Karnatik vocals), Umayalpuram K Sivaraman (mridangam), Shovana Narayan (kathak), Baha’ud’din Dagar (rudra veena), Kaleeshabi Mahaboob (nadaswaram), and Jayateerth Mevundi (Hindustani vocals).</p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p class="bodytext">According to Supriti, national advisor of SPIC MACAY, overnight concerts have been a tradition in Hindustani classical music for over 150 years, and such gatherings are held in cities like Jalandhar, Varanasi, and Kolkata. “Much like fasting or abstaining from something one enjoys during festivals, Yamini is about giving up sleep for a night for Indian classical music, an experience often associated with spiritual awakening,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She adds that in the past, the concert has attracted audiences not only from Bengaluru but also from places like Tumakuru, Dharwad, Surathkal, Kalaburagi, and even Salem in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">From January 25, 7.30 pm to January 26, 6.30 am, at Open-Air-Theatre, IIMB, Bannerghatta Road. Open to all. Entry free. Register on iimb.ac.in</span></p>