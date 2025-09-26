Menu
Bengaluru: Traffic advisory for Whitefield Hope Farm Main Road

The U-turn at Royal Mart Junction will be closed. Vehicles travelling from Ambedkar Gutte to Hope Farm can use Vijayanagar Road and proceed from Munisingh Junction towards Hope Farm and ITPL.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 21:17 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 21:17 IST
