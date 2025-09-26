Bengaluru: Traffic advisory for Whitefield Hope Farm Main Road

<p>Bengaluru: The traffic police have issued an advisory to address congestion along Whitefield Hope Farm Main Road, starting Thursday. </p>.<p>The U-turn at Royal Mart Junction will be closed. Vehicles travelling from Ambedkar Gutte to Hope Farm can use Vijayanagar Road and proceed from Munisingh Junction towards Hope Farm and ITPL. </p>.Reach airport early during festive season: Bangalore International Airport Limited issues advisory.<p>Vehicles travelling from Royal Mart and Whitefield to Ambedkar Gutte can proceed to Ambedkar Gutte via Hope Farm. </p>