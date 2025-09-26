Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Indian pharma stocks fall after Trump's new drug tariffs

The US takes slightly more than a third of India’s drug exports, mostly cheaper generics, which rose 20 per cent to about $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 05:10 IST
Business NewsUSDonald TrumpDrugTariffIndian pharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us