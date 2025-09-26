<p>Indian pharmaceutical stocks fell 2.6 per cent on Friday after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-slaps-fresh-us-tariffs-on-heavy-trucks-drugs-and-kitchen-cabinets-3743611">announced a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented drugs, effective October 1</a>.</p>.<p>All 20 constituents of the index were lower as of 9:30 a.m. IST. Heavyweight Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 3.4 per cent.</p>.US President Donald Trump meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir at White House in latest sign of warming relations.<p>The near term impact of the tariffs is likely to be limited, as India mainly exports generics, ICICI Securities research analyst Pankaj Pandey said in a note.</p>.<p>"That being said, uncertainty still remains whether complex generics and biosimilars will come under tariff embargo in the future," Pandey added.</p>