<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mallikarjun%20Kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> and former party Chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary.</p>.<p>They remembered him as a man of humility and wisdom, and for his historic contribution to building a strong economy.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Kharge said they remember the contribution of Singh in nation-building. He was a gentle architect of India's economic transformation.</p>.<p>"A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words. His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty," the Congress chief said.</p>.<p>He said Singh believed deeply in fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that growth went hand in hand with compassion through welfare measures that touched the lives of millions.</p>.<p>His leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful, Kharge noted in his post.</p>.<p>"For generations of Indians, he will remain an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation. His legacy will live on in the aspirations of a stronger, more inclusive India. Our humble homage on his birth anniversary," Kharge said.</p>.<p>Rahul Gandhi, in a separate post on X, said on the birth anniversary of former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, he pays his humble respects to him.</p>.<p>"His unwavering commitment to nation-building, his bold decisions for the poor and marginalised, and his historic contribution to building a strong economy will continue to guide us," Gandhi said in his post.</p>.<p>"His simplicity, humility, and honesty are a source of inspiration for all of us," Gandhi added.</p>.<p>Singh was the country's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, when he headed the Congress-led UPA government and was considered the architect of economic reforms in the country.</p>.<p>Singh was the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government between 1991 and 1996, during whose tenure large-scale economic reforms were initiated and the state's control on the economy was loosened.</p>.<p>Born in 1932 in Gah of Punjab, now in Pakistan, Singh rose from a humble background to become a distinguished economist and entered public life later. </p>