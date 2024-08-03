Bengaluru: Traffic police ban heavy vehicles during peak hours on Saturdays  

Bengaluru: Starting August 3, the movement of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) across the city will be prohibited from 10 am to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 9 pm on all Saturdays.
The plan by the traffic police is based on the average traffic congestion observed across the city from January 1 to June 30 this year. They noted that peak hour traffic patterns varied significantly.
On weekdays, traffic congestion is highest between 7 am and 12 pm, with the average congestion length ranging from 60 to 67 km on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
On Saturdays, traffic congestion peaks at 1 pm, with an average congestion length of 70.3 km. “On Saturdays, peak hours are from 11 am to 2.30 pm and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. Hence, the change was made,” said MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
The existing rule prohibiting HGV movement between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm remains in effect on all other days of the week.
