Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police crackdown: In 1 year, 97,700 parking & footpath cases

Despite strict enforcement, 203 pedestrians have lost their lives in accidents in the city till November this year.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 00:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Encroached broken footpaths push pedestrians onto the road. DH FILE PHOTO 
Encroached broken footpaths push pedestrians onto the road. DH FILE PHOTO 
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 00:14 IST
BengalFootpath

Follow us on :

Follow Us