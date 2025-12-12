Bengaluru Traffic Police crackdown: In 1 year, 97,700 parking & footpath cases

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has booked nearly 83,000 vehicle owners for parking on footpaths and obstructing pedestrians, and another 14,700 for driving on footpaths.</p>.<p>Despite strict enforcement, 203 pedestrians have lost their lives in accidents in the city till November this year.</p>.<p>The data highlights the poor condition of footpaths and civic infrastructure such as skywalks and pedestrian underpasses.</p>.<p>The figures were presented in the Legislative Assembly session, where BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar raised concerns over pedestrian safety.</p>.<p>A senior official said efforts to prevent such deaths include booking those driving or parking on footpaths, but many fatalities occur while people are crossing roads.</p>.Bengaluru: HAL seeks GBA nod to cut 155 trees for parking.<p>"We have flagged the need for more skywalks to prevent pedestrians from crossing busy roads,” a senior BTP official said. The official said the BTP is working with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to install high-rise medians at busy roads to deter unsafe crossings.</p>.<p>In a written reply, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the BTP has requested the GBA for 101 more skywalks, 363 zebra crossings, 45 pelican signals and 112 grill barricades on medians.</p>.<p>Pedestrians said most footpaths are encroached upon or broken, forcing them onto the road.</p>.<p>Senior GBA officials said efforts to clear encroachments are ongoing.</p>.<p>“Many street vendors return to the footpaths, making prevention difficult. We are keeping a constant watch on encroachers and have directed officials to regularly check and repair footpaths,” a senior official from the Bengaluru South City Corporation said.</p>.<p>Sources in the GBA said the BTP proposals are under review.</p>.<p>Data shows 3,985 accidents reported till October end, with 715 deaths and 2,087 people seriously injured.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Lives lost </span></p>.<p><span class="bold">Till October 31</span></p>.<p>• Accidents: 3,985<br />• Deaths: 715<br />• Seriously injured: 2,087<br />• Pedestrian deaths: 203</p>.<p><span class="bold">Whole of 2024</span></p>.<p>• Accidents: 4,769<br />• Deaths: 894<br />• Seriously injured: 2,841<br />• Pedestrian deaths: 246</p>