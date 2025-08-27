Bengaluru Traffic Police issue advisory for Ganesha idol immersion

<p>Bengaluru: The East Division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have issued a traffic advisory in view of the immersion of Ganesha idols from Wednesday to Sunday.</p>.<p>The police are expecting about 30,000 idols to be immersed in Ulsoor Lake. </p>.<p>All vehicular movement has been stopped on Old Madras Road, Anjaneya Junction, Kensington Junction, Gurudwara Junction, Gangadhara Chetty Road, Nagamma Temple Junction to Tiruvallavar Statue Junction.</p>.<p>Those who wish to immerse idols in Ulsoor Lake may take the Halasuru Gate– Cubbon Road–Dickenson Road–Ulsoor Lake route. Vehicles, other than those in immersion processions, are restricted on this route.</p>.Lakebed in Bengaluru's Harlur dumped with debris as authorities 'stay silent'.<p>Vehicular movement of two-wheelers travelling from Kensington-Murphy Road towards Ulsoor Lake through MG Road has been halted and only one-way traffic from MG Road towards Kensington-Murphy Road is operational. </p>.<p>Riders can take the alternate route from the Gurudwara Junction towards St John’s Road-Promenade Road to reach Ulsoor Lake.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement from the Thiruvallur Statue Junction, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road towards Ulsoor Lake has been halted and only one-way traffic from Ulsoor Lake towards Annaswamy Mudaliar Road will be operational.</p>.<p>Riders can take the Gangadhar Chetty Road-RBNMS Road and reach Millers Road through Lavanya Theatre Road. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Alternative routes from Indiranagar-Old Madras Road</span></p>.<p>Vehicles coming from Indiranagar 80ft Road and 100ft Road via Old Madras Road will take a left turn near Anjaneya Junction and proceed via Swami Vivekananda Road via Kamadhenu Junction to reach Webs Junction. </p>.<p>Traffic from MG Road should take a right turn near Ramaiah Junction towards Old Madras Road via Kamadhenu Junction. </p>.<p>Commuters travelling from Cubbon Park Road will have to take right near Manipal Junction to reach Swami Vivekananda Road via Trinity Junction. Those coming from Halasuru Road will proceed through Begum Mahal Junction from Bazar Street via Ramaiah Junction.</p>.<p>Traffic coming from Dickenson Road via St John's Road towards Gangadhara Chetty Road should pass through Nagamma Temple Junction of St John's Road and take a right turn near Sri Circle. </p>