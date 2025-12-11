Bengaluru woman alerts cops after losing gold chain worth Rs 4.5 lakh during X-ray at hospital

<p>Bengaluru: A 46-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint after allegedly losing her Rs 4.5-lakh gold chain during an X-ray procedure at a corporate hospital in Indiranagar.</p>.<p>Lakshmidevi, a resident of Chikkabanahalli, had taken her elder sister, Anasuyamma, to the hospital on December 2 for tests after she was diagnosed with a uterine tumour. As part of the evaluation, she was referred for an ECG and an X-ray.</p>.<p>During the X-ray, medical staff reportedly asked Anasuyamma to lift her gold chain to facilitate the scan.</p>.<p>After the tests, the women returned home around 5.20 pm, when Anasuyamma realised the chain was missing. Lakshmidevi contacted the hospital, but staff allegedly told her that no gold ornaments had been found on the premises.</p>.24 phones, 12 gold chains of attendees stolen during Travis Scott's Mumbai concert.<p>In her police complaint, Lakshmidevi stated that the chain went missing during their time at the hospital and suspected theft. She sought legal action and recovery of the jewellery.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said CCTV footage confirmed that Anasuyamma was wearing the chain when she entered the X-ray room, but it was missing when she came out after the scan.</p>.<p>"At the time of the incident, only one nursing staff member and a patient were present near the X-ray room. We are verifying their roles, and further investigation is underway to identify the accused,” the officer said.</p>