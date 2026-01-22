Bengaluru woman arrested for killing husband

<p>Bengaluru: A 42-year-old woman was arrested by the Bommanahalli police for allegedly murdering her husband, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The arrested is Lakhsmi, a resident of Hongasandra. Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday night. The couple has three girls, all married.</p>.Ayurveda doctor arrested in Shivamogga for murdering elderly couple by administering anaesthesia.<p>Investigations revealed that the deceased, Murugesh (50), was a daily wager and used to harass Lakshmi after coming home drunk. He did the same on the day of the incident, leading the woman to stab him in the chest in a fit of rage.</p>.<p>Murugesh died on the way to the hospital due to blood loss. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>