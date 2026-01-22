Menu
Bengaluru woman arrested for killing husband

Investigations revealed that the deceased, Murugesh (50), was a daily wager and used to harass Lakshmi after coming home drunk. He did the same on the day of the incident, leading the woman to stab him in the chest in a fit of rage.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 00:02 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 00:02 IST
Bengaluru

