Bengaluru woman ends life after argument with husband over phone recharge

The deceased, Shikha Devi, was a homemaker. She had married Sandeep Kumar in 2019 and initially lived with her family in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, while Kumar worked in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 22:23 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 22:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuicide

