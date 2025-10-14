<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the terrace of her house in Kengeri on Sunday evening, following an argument with her husband over a mobile phone recharge.</p>.<p>The deceased, Shikha Devi, was a homemaker. She had married Sandeep Kumar in 2019 and initially lived with her family in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, while Kumar worked in Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru college student dies in hospital days after ingesting rat poison.<p>Two years ago, she and their two-year-old son joined him in the city, where the family lived in a rented house in Kengeri.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred around 5.15 pm on Sunday. Shikha had reportedly argued with her husband for not recharging her mobile phone. About 15 minutes later, she threw her phone aside, ran upstairs to the terrace of their three-storey building, and jumped.</p>.<p>Kumar and other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.</p>.<p>Shikha’s father, Anil Kumar Tripathi, who reached Bengaluru the next day, told the police that he did not suspect any foul play. The Kengeri police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are investigating.</p>