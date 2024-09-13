Bengaluru: Woman slams influencer for wearing shorts in public, netizens react

A social media influencer was allegedly abused by an elderly woman in Bengaluru for wearing shorts.
A video of the incident was posted on Instagram by a yoga influencer Tanny Bhattacharjee where the woman can be seen scolding her in Kannada for wearing certain clothes in the public.
The caption of the video read, "What do you think is the problem? I don't know what's happening."
A text within the clip read "women against women".
The video since shared has garnered over 2 million views and a flurry of comments.
In the video another person can be heard questioning the woman the reason for commenting on her outfit saying, "Are you her mother?" to which the woman said, "all the girls in the country are my daughters."
While many supported the influencer and believed it is an individual's choice to wear anything, another group believed that the elderly woman was right.
"Shorts has nothing to do with the society it's your mentality," a user commented.
Another commented, "She could easily have passed without making a comment, was this even necessary? that too over shorts? who doesn't wear shorts now s days?" commented a second.
Another user wrote, "In her point of view she is right, in ur point of view you were right."
"The thing is, she is also right in her own opinion because she comes from a time where women were taught to be more conservative, so no we cannot say that aunty is wrong," commented a fourth.
"Maturity is when you realise aunty is right," commented a fifth.
"Bengaluru is going backwards," commented another.
Bhattacharjee posted another video with the caption "Normalise shorts if you have problem don't look at us."
In the clip she spoke about the incident and mentioned how "the woman followed her and stopped people to tell them about her shorts".
Published 13 September 2024, 14:42 IST