Bengaluru: Woman slams influencer for wearing shorts in public, netizens react

A social media influencer was allegedly abused by an elderly woman in Bengaluru for wearing shorts.

A video of the incident was posted on Instagram by a yoga influencer Tanny Bhattacharjee where the woman can be seen scolding her in Kannada for wearing certain clothes in the public.

The caption of the video read, "What do you think is the problem? I don't know what's happening."

A text within the clip read "women against women".

The video since shared has garnered over 2 million views and a flurry of comments.

In the video another person can be heard questioning the woman the reason for commenting on her outfit saying, "Are you her mother?" to which the woman said, "all the girls in the country are my daughters."