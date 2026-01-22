<p>Bengaluru has made headlines for its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=traffic">traffic </a>yet again as it is ranked second for the world's most congested cities on the Tom Tom Traffic Index 2025. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">'Silicon City</a>' reported an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, up 1.7 percentage points from 2024.</p><p>It took an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds to travel 10 km within the city, a rise of 2 minutes and four seconds from the previous year. </p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police to launch verification stickers to curb unauthorised autorickshaws.<p>Bengalureans lost 168 hours and 40 minutes, or seven days in the year in rush hour traffic. This figure is 12 hours 46 minutes more than in 2024.</p><p>With such jarring statistics derived from anonymous trip data covering 3.65 trillion km of driving worldwide, Bengaluru ranks only behind the Mexico City. </p><p>Pune is the other Indian city in the top 5, while Ireland's Dublin and Lodz in Poland occupy the third and fourth ranks, respectively. </p><p><strong>Rush hours</strong></p><p>Bengaluru's traffic worsens during the morning rush hour, which was not defined by the Dutch agency, with a 10 km drive taking 41 minutes and 6 seconds. The average congestion level is at 94.2 per cent and the 14.6 km/h during this time.</p><p>It seems to get worse during the evening rush hour with people taking an average of 45 minutes and 27 seconds to cover a stretch of 10 km. The average congestion during this period is 115.2 per cent and the average speed reported is 13.2 km/h. </p>.Bengaluru: 5K run for road safety awareness on Feb 1.<p>Short trips are no exceptions. In 15 minutes, the average distance covered in Bengaluru is 4.2 km, which is 0.2 km less than the previous year. </p><p><strong>Worst day: May 17, 2025</strong></p><p>TomTom says that May 17, 2025, a Saturday was the worst commuting day in the city with average congestion at 101 per cent. </p><h3><strong>World's top 10: </strong></h3>.<p><strong>Multiple Indian cities in top 50</strong></p><p>The TomTom ranking shows congestion is not limited to Bengaluru, with several Indian cities appearing across the list.</p><p>2. Bengaluru: 74.4 per cent congestion<br>5. Pune:71.1 per cent<br>18. Mumbai: 63.2 per cent<br>23. New Delhi: 60.2 per cent<br>29. Kolkata: 58.9 per cent<br>30. Jaipur: 58.7 per cent<br>32. Chennai: 58.6 per cent 47. Hyderabad: 55.5 per cent</p><p>TomTom is a Netherlands-based location technology company best known for its digital maps, navigation software and real-time traffic services. </p><p>The agency publishes the annual Traffic Index to compare congestion levels and travel times across cities worldwide.</p>