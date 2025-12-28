Menu
Bengaluru youth killed after bike rams into tree

Investigating officers said Shyam was riding in a rash and reckless manner. While navigating the stretch from Dombarahalli Circle, he lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed into a tree on the left side of the road.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 23:05 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 23:05 IST
