<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old rider was killed on the spot after his bike crashed into a tree near Dombarahalli in north Bengaluru on Christmas night. The deceased was identified as Shyam, a city resident who worked as a driver at the RMC Yard.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred late on Wednesday night. Shyam had left his home earlier that morning on a KTM bike (KA-50-EC-5967) to celebrate the festival with friends in Shivajinagar. After spending the day out, he was reportedly heading towards Ganapathi Layout when the accident took place.</p>.<p>Investigating officers said Shyam was riding in a rash and reckless manner. While navigating the stretch from Dombarahalli Circle, he lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed into a tree on the left side of the road. The impact was so severe that Shyam sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly.</p>.<p>The accident came to light only the following morning when passersby spotted the wreckage and alerted the authorities.</p>.<p>The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>