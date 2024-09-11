Bengaluru's brain museum gaining popularity

Some specimens are accompanied with placards sharing tragic stories about how their owners met their demise. On display you will find the brain specimen of a three-month-old baby who fell from its cot, hitting its head on the floor. It died from sub-arachnoid haemorrhage. Specimen 13 belonged to a 25-year-old woman who presented with a headache, backache, fever and loose stools for four months. She later suffered significant weight loss and paralysis in both lower limbs, and eventually died of a cardiac arrest. Autopsy of the brain confirmed tuberculosis of brain and spine. Brain specimens of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, and fetal brains can also be found at

the museum.