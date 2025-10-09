Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Lazar Road sinks deeper into disrepair  

Despite repeated complaints and promises of white-topping and new footpaths, no work has resumed.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 20:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Garbage dumped on Lazar Road raises hygiene concerns and worries residents. DH PHOTO/Shraddha AK
Garbage dumped on Lazar Road raises hygiene concerns and worries residents. DH PHOTO/Shraddha AK
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 20:11 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru roads

Follow us on :

Follow Us