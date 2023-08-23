Bengaluru's satellite township ring road gets wildlife board approval

The State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) on Tuesday approved the realigned stretch of the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR), which seeks to reduce traffic snarls in the city and also approved the setting up of a standing committee of the SBWL.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the chairman of the board, held a brief meeting, during which he took details of phase 2 of the STRR project, which passes through the core zone of Bannerghatta national park.
The Board, in its previous meeting, had told the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to rework its alignment due to the potential disturbance caused to wildlife.
Elevated corridor
The NHAI submitted the proposal for a 6.63-km stretch of elevated corridor passing over the existing village road with a minimum clearance of 7 metres from the ground level.
Officials further promised visual and sound barriers to reduce disturbance to the wildlife.
The chief minister also approved the formation of the standing committee of the SBWL, as per Section 6A of the amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 2022.
The Board also took up the matter of Kalasa nala, a channel that seeks to bring Mahadayi river water to the arid districts in north Karnataka. The union environment ministry had sought details of the project, including mitigation measures.
The chief minister said the standing committee shall look into the matter and suggest the measures, sources said.
Decisions deferred
Several issues, including the Hesaraghatta conservation reserve, Handigundi bear sanctuary and post facto approval for the expansion of West Coast Paper Mill in Dandeli were deferred due to paucity of time.
The Board has come under pressure from industries, including over a proposal regarding mining near the Kappatagudda sanctuary.
Sources said the proposal was not included in the agenda, but may be taken up at a later date.
Committee’s powers
The standing committee of the SBWL will have the forest minister as its head and 10 members from within the board.
The committee will have powers and responsibilities in protecting and managing wildlife habitats, conservation of flora and any other task assigned by the SBWL.