Bentley Systems for better tech to improve infra in expanding cities

The use of technology in modelling of roads and bridges could help improve the infrastructure in modern cities, said representatives of Bentley Systems, showcased at ‘Innovation Day’, in the city on Tuesday.
Elaborating on the current technology trends in the infrastructure engineering space, Kamalakannan Thiruvadi, regional executive, South Asia, Bentley Systems, said that the ‘digital twin’ could help create a comprehensive view of an asset (civil infrastructure) being taken up for development.
BS Prahlad, Engineer-in-Chief, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that technology interventions could help in planning, construction, and maintenance of various assets in the city.
Given the scale of projects taken up in big cities, the researchers at Bentley Systems also suggested an integrated platform to bring together all the stakeholders and ensure activities are recorded and accountable.
“There is a need for a connected data environment, wherein all project information shall be created and managed as a single source of truth. For this source to be seamlessly implemented, we must have an infrastructure intelligence platform solution that is bi-directionally interoperable with the existing core systems, that include 3D design authoring solutions and scheduling solutions,” a statement said.
They also suggested digitalisation and technology integration for monitoring water flow and losses, to ensure water security.
What is a digital twin?
It refers to a digital representation of a physical object or system. In the context of roads and bridges, a digital twin would be a virtual model that mirrors the real-world counterpart. This model can incorporate various data sources, including design specifications, sensor data, and maintenance records, to provide a comprehensive view of the asset.