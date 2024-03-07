Bescom engineer suspended for failure to accept customer's application

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has suspended an assistant executive engineer for failing to receive and act upon a name change application submitted by a private company.
The suspension order issued by the managing director, Bescom, noted that the engineer had refused to receive the application from the private party on multiple instances.
“The applicant was made to visit the Bescom office multiple times. The engineer also asked officials from the revenue and other departments concerned to not accept their application,” the suspension order noted.
Pointing out that this amounts to dereliction of duty and is an unethical practice, the managing director has placed the engineer on suspension pending a departmental inquiry.
(Published 06 March 2024, 21:55 IST)