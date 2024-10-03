Bengaluru: Bescom online services to be hit for 3 days starting October 4

<p>Bengaluru: Bescom has said its online services will remain unavailable for three days, starting October 4, due to scheduled upgrades of IT applications. </p>.<p>Consumer portals and store transactions will be unavailable between 9 pm on October 4 and 6 am on October 7. Online bill payment services will not be available from 9 pm on October 4 to 11 am on October 5. </p>.Bescom partners with BBMP to clear overgrowing vegetation disrupting power supply .<p>Bescom said that the planned downtime was to upgrade RAPDRP (Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program) IT Applications as part of the IPDS IT Phase-2 project. </p>.<p>The project aims to enhance IT infrastructure and improve service delivery across its operational areas. </p>