bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bescom online services to be hit for 3 days starting October 4

Consumer portals and store transactions will be unavailable between 9 pm on October 4 and 6 am on October 7.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 00:03 IST

Comments
Published 03 October 2024, 00:03 IST
